Woman Found Dead In Hospital Parking Lot, Video Shows Suspects Fleeing: Fairfax PD

Police have released videos of two men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 33-year-old woman in Fairfax County.

Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, of Alexandria, was found unconscious in the passenger's seat of car parked in the lot of Mount Vernon Hospital on Holland Road, around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, Fairfax County police said.

Ochoa Guerrero was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent trauma to the upper body, and was later found to have died of gunshot wounds.

A review of surveillance footage (posted to the FCPD website) shows two men park Ochoa Geurrero's vehicle at 1:11 a.m. and then leave the area. They were picked up by another SUV, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and online. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards.

