Wanted Ford, Stolen Ford: Sagging Pants Suspect Busted By Stafford Sheriff

Another man wanted by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is in custody after being caught checking into an area hotel with a car reported stolen last week.

Fredericksburg resident Tahj Ford, 25, who was already wanted in multiple jurisdictions in Virginia, attempted to pull a fast one on sheriff’s deputies who spotted him at an area hotel.

This week, a deputy was checking the Red Roof Inn on Warrenton Road when she spotted a Ford Focus that had been reported stolen out of Spotsylvania last week, prompting a call for backup to conduct surveillance of the suspect vehicle.

A detective with the sheriff’s office saw a suspect - later identified as Ford - leave the hotel and enter the stolen Ford Focus, bringing the investigation to a head.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office, as investigators began to converge on Ford, near the Ford, he began walking back to his room, though he was ultimately thwarted by a questionable wardrobe choice.

“As soon as the suspect noticed (the deputy), he pulled up his pants and attempted to run; however, that didn’t go as planned,” PIO Ryan Wilbur said. “Due to how his pants sagged he was unable to move very fast, or very far.

“(The deputy) was able to catch up to him with little effort needed.”

While he was being arrested, Ford allegedly began resisted, but they were ultimately able to get him under control and into custody.

Further investigation into Ford found that he is currently wanted out of Spotsylvania for failing to appear in court at least four times, and was wanted in Stafford for felony probation violations, identity theft, and falsely identifying himself to law enforcement.

During his arrest, Ford was also found to be in possession of controlled substances, investigators noted, and inside the stolen vehicle they found drug paraphernalia.

Ford was charged on the outstanding warrants, as well as:

Receiving stolen goods;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Possession of drug paraphernalia;

Obstruction of justice.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond and the owner of the vehicle has been reunited with their ride.

