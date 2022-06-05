Virginia Credit Card Scammer Accessed Some 100 Accounts For Personal Gain: Sheriff's Office

A man from Stafford County was arrested for scamming multiple people and accessing around 100 different credit card accounts for months, authorities said.

Richard Allen, Jr., 22. allegedly stole money from at least 12 people around the county by using their personal information to access their credit card accounts, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

An investigation started in October 2021 when deputies took a report of fraud involving someone buying auto parts online, the office said.

Three invoices were billed to addresses in Maryland, Colorado and California but all items were shipped to Allen's home on Garrison Woods Drive in Stafford.

Through their investigation, authorities were able to uncover evidence illustrating Allen's fraudulent activity, the office said. He was arrested on multiple warrants and is being held without bail at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.