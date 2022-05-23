Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Reportedly Shot At DC Homeless Encampment (DEVELOPING)
VA Machete-Wielding Tenant Threatens To Chop Up Landlord, Burn Down Home: Police

Josh Lanier
Jarrett Payne
Jarrett Payne Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office

Jarrett Payne apparently wasn't too happy to see his landlord last weekend.

The 48-year-old Stafford tenant threatened to cut the landlord into pieces with a machete and that he would burn down his home if someone tried to evict him from it, authorities said. 

After two got into an argument Payne grabbed a machete and said he'd carve up anyone who bothered him, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. He also reportedly threatened to burn down his house if he was kicked out, authorities said.

Payne was less confrontational when deputies arrived with an arrest warrant just before noon. He came out of his house waving a white cloth as a sign of peaceful surrender, authorities said. 

Officials charged him with threat to burn, attempted felonious assault, brandish a machete and assault. He was being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, deputies said. 

