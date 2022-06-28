Contact Us
Stafford Man Suffers Medical Emergency While Driving, Mom Dies In Crash: Police

Josh Lanier
Stafford County Sheriff
Stafford County Sheriff Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)

Authorities said a Stafford County man suffered a medical emergency while driving earlier this week, which caused him to crash. His mother died in the wreck. 

The 52-year-old Stafford man slammed into a tree in the 1400 block of U.S. 1 on Monday just after 10:30 a.m., the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. He suffered a medical emergency that caused his 2009 Dodge Journey to leave the road near M & M Auto Parts. 

Wilma Comuntzis, the man's 76-year-old mother, was in the passenger seat, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Bystanders and deputies performed CPR on the unconscious Comuntzis until paramedics arrived. Responders rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the Stafford woman later died of her wounds, deputies said. 

Authorities also took the man to the hospital as well. His injuries are considered serious, deputies said. 

Officials did not release his name. 

