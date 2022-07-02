Stafford Drunk Driver Left License Plate Behind At Hit-And-Run Wreck: Police

A drunk driver left more than he thought at a Stafford crash earlier this week when deputies found his license plate amongst the debris, authorities said.

Jesus Rodriguez, 26, of Stafford, crashed his Mazda 3 into the rear end of a car along Garrisonville Road on the Jessica Cheney Bridge on Friday, July 1, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. But instead of stopping to swap insurance information and wait on deputies to arrive, Rodriguez gunned the engine and sped away, deputies said. Witnesses told deputies that the driver was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic just before the crash.

A quick-thinking commuter snapped a photo of Rodriguez's car as it burned rubber out of there, but it turned out to not be necessary, deputies said. The car's front license plate fell off in the crash. The Sheriff's Office said it didn't take much police work to find the car either. The car's front end damage and plumes of smoke were giveaways.

Officials charged him with felony hit and run, reckless driving, no seatbelt, and later, DUI, the Sheriff's Office said. He was being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail, authorities said.

There were no injuries reported in the wreck.

