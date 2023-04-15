Sicko Binds Dogs Legs, Traps Him In Bucket Found In VA Shopping Center: Officials

A $5,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can lead to the arrest and conviction of the sicko responsible for taping a dog's legs together and sealing him in a bucket, then leaving him for dead in a Virginia dumpster.

The horrifying discovery of the Chihuahua mix wearing a white muzzle was made by an employee of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Pulaski on Friday, March 31, PETA said.

The 4-year-old dog was trapped in a blue bucket with a white lid that reads "Pioneer Athletics," officials said.

The bucket is believed to have originally contained field-marking paint.

PETA is asking locals to plaster their communities with the poster of the precious pup in hopes of locating the perp.

“This dog was bound, sealed inside a bucket, and dumped like garbage to suffocate or starve to death,” says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “If there are any other dogs in the culprit’s custody, they’re likely in danger, and PETA is urging anyone who might know something about this case to come forward immediately.”

Tipsters should contact Detective Rick Riddle of the Pulaski Police Department at 540-994-8609.

The dog is now in the custody of the Pulaski Police Department.

