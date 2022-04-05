Contact Us
Police & Fire

Repeat DUI Offender From Virginia Behind Bars Once Again: Police

David Cifarelli
Read More Stories
Mbu Landry Mabaya
Mbu Landry Mabaya Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)

A repeat DUI offender from Stafford County is being held without bail after being arrested for driving under the influence yet again, authorities said. 

Mbu Landry Mabaya was stopped for failing to stay in one lane while driving on US 1 near Upton Lane around 8:49 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook

The responding officer detected a strong smell of alcohol coming from Mabaya's breath. It was revealed Mabaya's blood alcohol content was over .20 and he was arrested, the office added.

This was Mabaya's second offense in five years. Authorities also learned Mabaya was wanted for a probation violation in Stafford, the office added. He is facing several charges. 

