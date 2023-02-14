'I'm Going To Jail:' Wanted Candy Shoplifter In Stafford Predicts End Of Sheriff's Pursuit

A Virginia woman will be trading Valentine’s Day pink and red for prison blues after stealing boxes of chocolates and taking police in Stafford County on a pursuit.

Spotsylvania resident Dawn Lewis, 57, is behind bars after being busted by members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office stealing boxes of candy from a local Walmart and attempting to evade arrest, according to investigators.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, deputies were called to Walmart on Village Parkway to investigate reports of a woman - later identified as Lewis - who stole several hundred dollars of candy before driving off in a grey Mercedes C30.

Using information provided by store employees, deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle on Warrenton Road and attempt to conduct a traffic stop near Commerce Parkway, at which point Lewis allegedly sped away through a red light at Sanford Drive.

The high-speed pursuit continued onto I-95 south, where deputies clocked speeds exceeding 85 mph on the interstate before they were able to use a rolling block to get Lewis to stop.

Lewis was taken into custody without further incident, and an investigation found that she was already wanted in Fredericksburg for grand larceny and failure to appear in Spotsylvania for a separate shoplifting incident.

She is now also facing these charges in Stafford County:

Felony eluding;

Driving with a suspended license;

Petit larceny.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, a passenger in the Mercedes was released, and mentioned that as deputies pulled behind them on Warrenton Road, Lewis said that “I’m going to jail.”

“That was a bit of foreshadowing, as she was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail,” he said. “Excellent work by these deputies to safely end this pursuit and arrest another wanted suspect.”

