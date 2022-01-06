Contact Us
Stafford Daily Voice serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
Return to your home site

Menu

Stafford Daily Voice serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford

Nearby Sites

  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

Elderly Stafford Man Pulls Gun In Road Rage Incident: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Stafford County Sheriff
Stafford County Sheriff Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)

An elderly man got so upset in a road rage incident earlier this week that he pulled a pistol on another driver, authorities said. 

The incident started just before 7 p.m. on Monday, May 30, when the two drivers got into an argument over who had the right of way at a stop along Montgomery Drive, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. One man threw up his middle finger at the elderly driver in disgust over the situation. 

That's when Michael Cooper, 72, reached into his car and pulled out a handgun, the Sheriff's Office said. Cooper then drove off. Deputies caught up with him a few moments later and pulled him over. They found a pistol in his car, deputies noted.  

Deputies arrested Cooper and charged him with brandishing a gun, an incident report said. A magistrate released him on his own recognizance. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.