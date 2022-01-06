Elderly Stafford Man Pulls Gun In Road Rage Incident: Police

An elderly man got so upset in a road rage incident earlier this week that he pulled a pistol on another driver, authorities said.

The incident started just before 7 p.m. on Monday, May 30, when the two drivers got into an argument over who had the right of way at a stop along Montgomery Drive, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. One man threw up his middle finger at the elderly driver in disgust over the situation.

That's when Michael Cooper, 72, reached into his car and pulled out a handgun, the Sheriff's Office said. Cooper then drove off. Deputies caught up with him a few moments later and pulled him over. They found a pistol in his car, deputies noted.

Deputies arrested Cooper and charged him with brandishing a gun, an incident report said. A magistrate released him on his own recognizance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.