Belligerent VA Probation Violator Busted With Magazine, Handgun: Authorities

A Virginia man was being held without bond after becoming belligerent during an arrest for a probation violation in which he was found with a handgun, magazine and drugs, authorities said.

Marcus Williams, 30, of Stafford, was found by authorities in a parked car on the 300 block of Warrenton Road on Thursday, April 21 around 11:30 a.m., according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Williams became aggressive when police told him that he was under arrest, and resisted the efforts of the deputies, the Sheriff's Office said.

Once handcuffed, Williams continued to attempt to get officers away from him and his vehicle, in what authorities believe was an attempt to avoid the discovery of a handgun with an extended magazine, as well as suspected controlled substances, authorities said. The items were seized, resulting in several new warrants, the Sheriff's Office said.

Once deputies placed Williams in the patrol car, he began to beat his head against the door in what deputies say was an admitted attempt by Williams to get bruises, police said. Williams allegedly explained he would use his bruising to attempt to frame authorities, according to authorities.

Additional warrants for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, weapon possession by a felon, possessing a firearm with drugs, and prohibited criminal street gang participation were obtained and were pending service at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, according to authorities.

