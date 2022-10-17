Barricaded Fugitive Delays Arrest By 90 Whole Minutes In Stafford County: Sheriff

A 31-year-old Stafford fugitive delayed his "inevitable arrest" when he barricaded himself in the basement of a home for 90 minutes over the weekend, authorities said.

Stafford deputies were serving Christopher Smith warrants out of Patrick and Henry counties for felony vandalism, assault of a family member and threats over the phone, when they spotted him in the backyard of a home on Fallsway Lane in Shadow Woods around 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies ordered Smith to stop, but instead, he fled into the basement of the home and locked the sliding glass door behind him.

The Crisis Negotiation Team spent 90 minutes convincing Smith to come outside, before arresting him, authorities said.

Smith was served the outstanding warrants and additionally charged with obstruction. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

