ANIMAL CRUELTY: Man Left Dog On Boat In 100-Degree Weather, Stafford Sheriff Says

A man and his sister were arrested at a Stafford marina after they trespassed onto a boat and neglected their dog in 100-degree heat, officials said.

On July 23 at around 4:15 p.m., John Allen, 28, was found sleeping aboard a boat at Hope Springs Marina, while his dog was stuck outside in blazing heat with no food or water, according to Stafford County Police.

When officers woke Allen, he was clearly intoxicated as he explained that he and his sister, 22-year-old Megan Allen, were aboard overnight to fix damages on the boat.

The owner of the boat denied Allen's claims and believes Allen caused the boat's damages, including parts of the wall being torn off, a destroyed sink, and stolen beer, police said.

Crew members from Animal Control took the dog into custody and out of the unbearable heat, police reported.

Not only did officers find the abandoned pup during their investigation, but they also recovered a suspected controlled substance from Allen's car that was parked at the marina, police said.

Allen was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail and charged with animal cruelty, public intoxication, unauthorized use of a boat, and other related offenses, police said.

He was held on a $2,500 secured bond and his sister was released on her promise to appear in court.

