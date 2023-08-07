Pedestrian, 34, Killed By Freightliner On I-81 In Northern VA

At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, police say that a tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-81 in Frederick County when a pedestrian unexpectedly made a dash along the roadway into traffic.

The 2022 Freightliner was unable to avoid the man - later identified as 35-year-old Winchester resident Nicholas Cooke - immediately pulled over and remained at the scene to assist with the investigation, according to authorities.

The tractor-trailer driver and a passenger were not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

