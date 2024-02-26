Nearly Naked DUI Driver, 18, Jailed After Downing Bacardi In Stafford: Sheriff

Teito Nunez, of Stafford, told authorities he drank "half a gallon" of Bacardi before getting behind the wheel when deputies found him on the 1200 block of Richmond Highway around 1:40 a.m. Feb. 24, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies had been responding to complaints of a reckless driver, but instead found Nunez unconscious behind the wheel of the parked car, still running, they said.

Deputy Amato approached the vehicle and saw Nunez wearing nothing but socks and Spandex underwear, police said.

"When the poorly dressed driver woke up deputies observed several signs of intoxication," the sheriff's office said. "The driver advised he was coming from his house and was currently in front of his house. He indeed was not currently at his house."

That's when Nunez told police he'd just drank "half a gallon" of Bacardi.

"While the driver was found wearing almost nothing, he would soon get a Rappahannock Regional Jail jumpsuit," deputies said.

He was charged with driving under the influence, underage possession of alcohol, reckless driving, driving without a license, and driving at night without headlights. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

