Minibike Fails Rider In Race With Stafford Cops

Stafford County Deputy AT Leckemby was heading east on Garrisonville Road near Onville Road when he noticed a minibike with no lights on it around 8:35 p.m. Nov. 23, the Stafford County sheriff's office said in a release.

The operator, later identified as Gunther Raimund, 24, looked back at Leckemby when he initiated a traffic stop, then hit the gas, authorities said.

Leckemby followed the minibike down Garrisonville Road, onto Richmond Highway, and into the Best Western parking lot, located at 2848 Richmond Highway. While Raimund had no intentions of stopping, the minibike did, police said.

The rear tire flattened and the chain had popped off, rendering it disabled. That is when Deputy B.E. Vaughn arrived to assist and together they detained the driver.

Raimund was searched and was found to be in possession of controlled substances. He then said he didn’t stop because he thought he “could get away with it” and avoid a traffic ticket.

Raimund was charged with eluding, possession of controlled substances, obstruction of justice, using an unauthorized motor vehicle on the highway, and inadequate tire tread. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.

