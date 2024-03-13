Man Wanted For Indecent Exposure Busted Throwing Items Off Stafford Balcony: Sheriff

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies from the sheriff's office arrested Stafford resident Jacob Corey Hudson, 30, after he was the subject of a welfare check while throwing items off of his balcony.

According to a spokesperson from the agency, while attempting to check on the welfare of noncompliant suspect, deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office determined that Hudson was wanted for a recent indecent exposure and obstruction of justice incident at his home.

During the subsequent search, investigators found drugs on Hudson, who was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substances and served on the outstanding warrant for the previous offenses.

He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.

