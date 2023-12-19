Man Shot In Virginia Training Accident: Police

It happened at a business on the 160 block of Shenandoah Avenue in Timberville around 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, Virginia State Police said. Police did not specify the business.

Two men had been working through a training scenario when one discharged what he thought was a training pistol, VSP said. The firearm was instead a real handgun and the other male was accidentally shot, according to police.

Arriving Rockingham County Sheriff's deputies found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

No charges have been placed, but the investigation remains ongoing with consultation with the Rockingham County Commonwealth's Attorney.

