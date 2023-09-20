Keen-Eyed Stafford Officers Spot Bicyclist's Mistake That Ultimately Led To His Arrest

Alexander Atkinson has been charged with four counts of obstruction of justice, possession of controlled substances, possession of paraphernalia, public intoxication, as well as, riding a bicycle without headlights or reflectors, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

Atkinson caught the attention of a deputy around 9:40 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, while on Truslow Road because he had no lights or reflectors, Decatur said.

Sergeant Demirci and Deputy Bolinsky tried to pull over Atksinson, who instead pedaled faster, launching a pursuit with police cruisers, the sheriff said.

"With the pedal to the pedal, the bicyclist rode over the grass and circled a house in an attempt to flee from deputies," police said. "That attempt failed and Deputy Bolinsky was able to get out of his vehicle and remove the bicyclist from his bike."

At this point, Atkinson was actively resisting, and tried to flee on foot. He was quickly stopped by Deputy C.M. Sterne who had just arrived on scene. After a brief struggle, Atkinson was taken into custody.

Atkinson was found to be wanted out of Spotsylvania for a felony capias. He was jailed without bond.

