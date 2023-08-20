'I'm Going To Jail,' DUI Stafford Driver Exclaims Before Going To Jail: Cops

Moments after hitting a utility pole in his Toyota Tacoma on Truslow Road in Stafford, Dustin Elliott got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, County Sheriff David Decatur said.

"I'm going to jail," he then declared, according to Decatur.

Stafford County Sheriff's Deputy Trainor found the 23-year-old driver walking along the road and quickly recognized the odor of alcoholic beverage, slurred speech and glassy, bloodshot eyes, Decatur said.

Elliott was arrested for DUI second offense in five years and hit and run. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.