A crash on the northbound side of I-81 delayed traffic for nearly three miles Tuesday, May 7 in Rockingham County.

It happened near milepost 254.4 closing the north left shoulder and the left lane as of 5 p.m.

Traffic cameras show emergency response crews at the scene.

