Fredericksburg School Counselor Jennifer Liston Dies: 'Burst Of Positive Energy'

In addition to being a devoted Marine wife to her husband of 28 years, Mark, Jen was a loving mother to their son, Zachary, currently serving in the US Army in Texas.

Jen was raised in Rhode Island and recently reentered the workforce after earning her master's in school counseling, at Parkside Elementary School in Fredericksburg, her obit says.

She was remembered in her obituary as a "burst of positive energy that was infectious. "[She] carried the same sense of selflessness and bravery which defined her life into her battle with cancer, refusing to be defined by it."

