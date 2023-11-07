Fair 76°

Fredericksburg School Counselor Jennifer Liston Dies: 'Burst Of Positive Energy'

Jennifer Liston, a Fredericksburg school counselor, wife, and mother, died after a cancer battle on Tuesday, Oct. 31, her obituary says. She was 52 years old.

 Photo Credit: Jennifer Liston Facebook photo
Cecilia Levine
In addition to being a devoted Marine wife to her husband of 28 years, Mark, Jen was a loving mother to their son, Zachary, currently serving in the US Army in Texas.

Jen was raised in Rhode Island and recently reentered the workforce after earning her master's in school counseling, at Parkside Elementary School in Fredericksburg, her obit says.

She was remembered in her obituary as a "burst of positive energy that was infectious. "[She] carried the same sense of selflessness and bravery which defined her life into her battle with cancer, refusing to be defined by it."

