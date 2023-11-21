Fredericksburg 'Cell Phone Guy' Clarence Waller Jr. Dead At 39: 'Gentle Giant'

Jay, junior, "the cell phone guy."

But the 39-year-old Fredericksburg man who died on Thursday, Nov. 16, is being remembered in just one way: Fondly.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, Waller died due to diabetic complications and renal failure.

Affectionately referred to as a gentle giant standing at 6'3", Waller graduated from Massaponax High School and had been volunteering as an assistant football coach there in recent years, according to the campaign and his obituary.

He worked at Best Buy, T-Mobile, and Sprint, and was the go-to guy for cell phone questions and problems, the GoFundMe says. Waller was passionate about video games and was a diehard Commanders fan, the campaign continues.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the pandemic, Jr was laid off shortly before becoming seriously ill and passed away without life insurance or the financial means to support his medical costs and homegoing services," writes Waller's sister and campaign founder, Stephanie Waller-Morris.

"We've set up this GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of the memorial services and any other financial challenges we may face. You contributions will not only help alleviate the immediate financial strain for his family but also serve as a tribute to his legacy."

Click here to donate and click here for service details.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.