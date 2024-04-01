Drunk Driver Greeted By Cops At Home Charged With Third DUI In Stafford: Sheriff

The 40-year-old Stafford resident was arrested for a DUI for the third time after police said he drove with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit over the weekend.

Lutz told deputies he had "a few drinks" on Friday, March 29 before driving away from a home on Shasta Place just before 11 p.m., the county sheriff's office said.

Deputies had responded to the home for a welfare check when Lutz returned with "clear signs of intoxication," authorities said.

"Not only was a bottle of whiskey located in his pocket, but deputies discovered he had two prior DUI’s, making this his third," Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

He was charged with driving under the influence third offense in ten years with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2, as well as drinking and driving. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

