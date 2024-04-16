Deputy Watches As DUI Driver, 21, Speeds Up To 75 MPH To Pass Another Car In Stafford: Sheriff

Zoey Jackson of Stafford was spotted by Deputy Stern at the intersection of Cambridge Street and Truslow Road around 9:40 p.m. Monday, April 15, following another vehicle too closely, the sheriff's office said.

Jackson's vehicle then passed the other vehicle and accelerated up to 75 MPH in a 45 MPH zone, police said. Deputy Sterne conducted a traffic stop as Deputy J.R. Suarez responded to assist. Jackson exhibited clear signs of intoxication, and deputies found an alcoholic beverage in the back seat, they said.

Jackson was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2 (the legal limit is .08), and following too closely. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 secured bond.

