Brothers In Bogus Hostage Situation That Locked Down Stafford School Arrested: Sheriff

Trouble began around 11:25 a.m. Monday, March 25, when the sheriff's office got a call from Cory Winfield, 39, of King George, saying his brother had a gun to his friend’s head and was currently being held hostage, Sheriff David Decatur said.

Cory refused to answer questions, and due to the nature of the call and the close proximity to the school, Conway Elementary School was placed on a partial lockdown.

Deputies rushed to the scene preparing for the worst. When they arrived they saw Cory and his brother, 32-year-old Deshaun Winfield, of Stafford, Decatur said.

A safety sweep of the home was conducted and turned up negative results for any signs of a hostage situation. Deputies tried to talk with Cory considering he made the report; however, he refused, Decatur said.

Cory also had several signs of intoxication and was found with drugs, the sheriff said. His brother, Deshaun was just as confused as deputies, saying there was a misunderstanding between him and his brother over Easter and God. He had no knowledge of a hostage situation.

Like his brother, Deshaunt too had several signs of intoxication and was found with drugs. He was also found to be in possession of a firearm.

Cory was charged with public intoxication, and possession of controlled substances. Deshaun was charged with public intoxication, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances. Cory was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 secured bond while Deshaun was held until sober. This is still an active investigation and additional charges may be obtained.

