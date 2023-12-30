'Armed, Dangerous' Convicted Felon Wanted For Murder In Stafford County: Sheriff

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, deputies were called to the 100 block of Deacon Road in Stafford, where they found a 33-year-old man from King George suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies began first aid and the man was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to officials.

As a result of the investigation into the fatal shooting, detectives say that they determined that 29-year-old Westmoreland County resident Darren Jamal Newman was a suspect, and he is now wanted.

Newman is wanted on charges that include second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim’s name has not being released as the investigation into the fatal shooting continues.

Officials noted that a dark-colored sedan that was believed to be involved in the shooting has been located, but Newman remains at large.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal incident has been asked to contact investigators at the Stafford County Sheriff's Office by calling (540) 658-4400.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

