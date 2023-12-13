AR-15 Found Inside Teen's Car Following Hit And Run In Stafford, Sheriff Says

On Sunday afternoon, deputies were called to AutoZone on Worth Avenue in Stafford to investigate a crash where two people got out of a vehicle and began harassing and threatening the driver of the other vehicle, officials say.

The two then fled in the direction of Onville Road before officials could arrive.

A member of the sheriff's office was able to locate a suspect vehicle matching the description of the wanted minors on Sundance Road, complete with new front-end damage consistent with a recent crash, leading to a traffic stop.

Investigators say that they made contact with the pair, with the driver confirming that he was involved in the crash and admitting he only had a learner's permit. He also had tobacco and marijuana on him at the time of the arrest.

While speaking with the two minors, a sergeant from the sheriff's office learned there was a rifle in the vehicle, according to officials, leading to the recovery of an AR-15 rifle along with a loaded magazine.

Criminal complaints for underage possession of a firearm, hit-and-run, underage possession of marijuana, underage possession of tobacco, and driving without a license were filed for the driver.

The passenger was cited for disorderly conduct and simple assault.

Officials say that the driver was detained at the Juvenile Detention Center, while the passenger was released to his mother, who they said "lectured him about his poor choices."

