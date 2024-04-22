A Few Clouds 58°

Woman Forced Into Woods By Stranger Who Sexually Assaulted Her In Prince William County: Cops

Police are searching for the man who a 35-year-old woman said grabbed her and sexually assaulted her in Manassas over the weekend.

Prince William County Police

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
The victim was walking near Fairmount Avenue and Anvil Drive between 11:30 p.m. Friday, April 19 and 12:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, when she was grabbed by a complete stranger, Prince William County police said.

The man forced the victim into a nearby wooded area where she was sexually assaulted. The two eventually separated, and the victim called the police. Detectives are asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact police. 

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Asian male with a slim build and short spiked hair Last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and hood

