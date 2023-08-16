Unbelted Driver Killed Crashing Into Ravine, Landing In PWC Creek Bed: Police

Dumfries resident Kenneth Jacobs died shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 in Triangle after a wild single-vehicle crash, according to investigators.

Detectives were called to the area of Graham Park Road and Woodland Drive in Triangle on Wednesday morning, where they determined that a 2009 Ford Fusion was speeding on Graham Park Road when Jacobs lost control while navigating a turn.

The Ford then left the roadway, traveled over the lawn of a nearby home, struck a telephone pole guidewire before continuing into a ravine and striking a concrete culvert.

It then came to rest within a creek bed.

Investigators say that Jacobs was the only person in the car and he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional property damage was reported.

