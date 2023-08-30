Two Sex Assault Suspects Arrested In PWC: Police

Hugo Aquiles Lopez Fuentes, of Manassas, is believed to have sexually assaulted a person under 18 years old who he'd been caring for, and Ryan Mininck, of Luray, grabbed a 22-year-old woman at a concert venue, county police said.

Lopez Fuentes, 49, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and charged with two counts of indecent liberties by a custodian, one count of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of sexual battery, police said.

The alleged incidents happened between July and August of this year, police said. The investigation revealed, the victim, who was under the age of 18 during the above timeframe, was being cared for by the accused when he inappropriately touched her on more than one occasion, according to police.

The victim recently reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police. Lopez Fuentes was being held without bond.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, Minnick grabbed and inappropriately touched a 22-year-old woman at a beverage stand at the Jiffy Lube Live on Cellar Door Drive in Bristow, police said.

The victim alerted a nearby acquaintance who intervened, and Minnick walked away. While investigating the incident, officers found Minnick in the parking lot area where he was detained without incident. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, Minnick was charged with sexual battery.

