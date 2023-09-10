Trio Of Woodbridge Teens Busted With More Than 1,000 Fentanyl Pills In Virginia, Sheriff Says

The three tried to pull a fast one on officers, officials said, when members of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office sought to conduct a traffic stop when they were speeding on an interstate without a proper front license plate.

The incident was reported at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

D’Shon Mims, Jada Sales-Perez, Francisco Chavarria, all of Woodbridge, then played a game of what a sheriff’s spokesperson described as “musical chairs.”

It is alleged that Sales-Perez, who was a passenger in the car, hopped into the driver’s seat, while the original driver, Mims, popped into the backseat before the vehicle abruptly stopped in the right lane on the interstate.

During the subsequent stop, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills and two loaded semi-automatic handguns were found inside and seized by the responding officers.

All three were arrested.

Mims was charged with:

Possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I/II narcotic;

Concealed weapon;

Obstruction of justice;

No operator license.

Sales-Perez was charged with possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic and Chavarria, a passenger in the backseat, was charged with possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic and was also served on multiple warrants out of Prince William County.

All three are being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

“I appreciate the hard work of our deputies, detectives, and community who continue to help keep this deadly poison off our streets,” Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris said in a statement.

