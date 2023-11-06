Fair 66°

Trapped: Abduction Charge For Woman Ramming Victim's Car While Talking On Phone In Dumfries: PD

A woman is wanted in Prince William County after playing a real-life game of bumper cars with a man she got into an argument with over the phone on Sunday afternoon, police say.

<p>Adajahlaun Tashayla Settle in March 2018</p>

Adajahlaun Tashayla Settle in March 2018

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
At around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the 17500 block of Victoria Falls Drive in Dumfries, where there was a strange domestic incident that played out between Adajahlaun Tashayla Settle and a 32-year-old acquaintance.

According to police, Settle, 25, of Manassas, was engaged in a conversation with the man while the two were driving separate vehicles in the area, and a verbal altercation ensued that quickly took a turn for all parties involved.

Investigators say that during the conversation, the man stopped his car, at which point Settle drove into his vehicle repeatedly, temporarily preventing him from leaving the area until he could escape and called the police while she drove off.

Settle hasn't been seen by law enforcement since.

No injuries were reported, though Settle remains at large and attempts to apprehend her have been unsuccessful as of Monday afternoon.

Settle is now wanted for: 

  • Abduction;
  • Felony hit and run;
  • Felony destruction of property;
  • Reckless driving.

She was described as being 5-foot-6 weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact police by calling (703) 792-5123.

