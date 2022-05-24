Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Police Close Highway In Prince William County After Multi-Car Wreck

Josh Lanier
Prince William County police closed off Jefferson Davis Highway in all directions Tuesday night, May 24, after a serious wreck.
Prince William County police closed off Jefferson Davis Highway in all directions Tuesday night, May 24, after a serious wreck. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A multi-car wreck closed a portion of Jefferson Davis Highway in Dumfries on Tuesday night, May 24.

Police tweeted out just before 8 p.m. that the highway would be closed near the intersection of River Heritage Boulevard because of the crash. Police did not release any information on the crash. 

As of 9 p.m. the road remained closed as police worked the scene. It's unclear when traffic will return to normal so anyone traveling in that area should find a detour and expect delays. 

