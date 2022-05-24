Police Close Highway In Prince William County After Multi-Car Wreck

A multi-car wreck closed a portion of Jefferson Davis Highway in Dumfries on Tuesday night, May 24.

Police tweeted out just before 8 p.m. that the highway would be closed near the intersection of River Heritage Boulevard because of the crash. Police did not release any information on the crash.

As of 9 p.m. the road remained closed as police worked the scene. It's unclear when traffic will return to normal so anyone traveling in that area should find a detour and expect delays.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.