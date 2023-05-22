Tenant Kills Landlord In Manassas Home: Police

Joyce Francine Gould's lifeless body was found on the kitchen floor of a home on Minor Hill Road in Manassas on 4:20 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Prince William County police said.

Authorities determined Gould had been shot by tenant Roger Allen Foote, Jr., 61, a tenant in the home, they said.

Foote was arrested by Fairfax County police early Monday morning. He was charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and held without bond.

The incident was isolated to the inside of the home and there was no threat to the community.

