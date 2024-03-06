Light Rain 55°

SHARE

Teen Sent Bomb Threat To Staffer At Hylton High School, PWC Police Say

A teenager was charged following an investigation into a bomb threat that was made targeting a Prince William County high school, police say.

C.D. Hylton or Hylton High School

C.D. Hylton or Hylton High School

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

On Tuesday morning, the School Resource Officer assigned to Hylton High School on Spriggs Road in Woodbridge was notified about a threat made via email targeting the building.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the investigation led them to a 15-year-old student, who allegedly sent the threat to a school staff member.

It was ultimately determined that the threat was not credible and neither students nor staff were ever in any danger.

The teen was charged with threats to bomb and he is being held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center pending his next court date.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE