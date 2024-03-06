Teen Sent Bomb Threat To Staffer At Hylton High School, PWC Police Say

On Tuesday morning, the School Resource Officer assigned to Hylton High School on Spriggs Road in Woodbridge was notified about a threat made via email targeting the building.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the investigation led them to a 15-year-old student, who allegedly sent the threat to a school staff member.

It was ultimately determined that the threat was not credible and neither students nor staff were ever in any danger.

The teen was charged with threats to bomb and he is being held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center pending his next court date.

