Manassas Man Wins $100K Playing VA Lottery

“It feels outstanding! I couldn’t be happier!”

That was Albert Stewart’s reaction as he redeemed his winning Powerball ticket for $100,000.

The Manassas man matched five numbers in the February 28 drawing - four numbers plus the Powerball number. That would normally win $50,000. However, he spent an extra dollar for Power Play® when he bought the ticket, which doubled the prize to $100,000.

He bought his ticket at the 7-Eleven at 13639 Dumfries Road in Manassas. The winning numbers were 16-26-29-38-50, and the Powerball number was 6.

After the drawing, he heard that someone in Virginia had won $100,000. “That could be me,” he said to himself. Turns out, he was right!

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Mr. Stewart lives in Prince William County, which received more than $57.4 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

For a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page. For general information or to play games online, visit the Virginia Lottery’s website or download the Lottery’s app. Connect with the Lottery on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube.

With all gaming, please play responsibly.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.