Tanning Salon Flasher At Large Following Incident In Woodbridge, Police Say

In the middle of the afternoon on Sunday, June 18, officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to Palm Beach Tan on Dillingham Square in Woodbridge, where there were reports of a flasher in the building.

The investigation found that a Black man wearing a tank top and camo-style pants walked into the building, sat down in the waiting area and claimed that he was waiting for someone to arrive, though no one did.

When prompted to leave the tanning salon by an employee, police say that he exposed himself, at which point the employee walked out of the building and was followed by him until he turned into a different direction when advised that she was calling the police.

There was no physical contact between the two, investigators noted.

Police described the suspect as a Black man of an unknown age who is 5-foot-8 with a medium build, short black hair, and a beard. No additional information was provided by the department.

