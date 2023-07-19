Spitting Mad Suspect Accused Of Kicking, Assaulting Officers In PWC: Police

Garville Ronardo Pyle, 22, of Myrtle Beach, made things worse for himself on Tuesday, June 18 during a routine traffic stop in Dumfries when it was determined his vehicle was unsafe to keep operating on an area highway.

Officers stopped Pyle at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the area of Dumfries Road and I-95 due to the condition of the vehicle he was driving through the area.

However, when he was advised he would be unable to continue, Pyle became combative, police said, and refused to exit or comply with officers' demands.

Once they attempted to take him into custody, Pyle "actively resisted," kicking several of the officers in the process until he could be calmed down and apprehended without further incident.

He wasn't done yet.

While he was being processed for his resistance, Pyle again began struggling, spitting on multiple officers until he could be re-secured and charged.

Officers reported minor injuries.

Pyle was arrested and charged with six counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice. Bond information was unavailable and his initial court case was pending on Wednesday afternoon.

