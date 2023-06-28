Sneak Attack: Woodbridge Gunman Chokes Teen From Car's Backseat, Police Say

Carlyle Jermaine Worrell, Jr., 20 was arrested this week after a botched clothing exchange last month in a quiet Woodbridge road, when he allegedly snuck up from behind, choked a teen girl and took her phone away, police say.

The scary scene played out in the afternoon of Tuesday, May 16, when officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the 14300 block of Springrbrook Court to investigate a reported abduction.

Investigators say that a 19-year-old woman arranged to meet with Ceasar Lixandro Amaya in the driveway of an area home to exchange some clothes, though he had other ideas in mind.

While inside Amaya's car, it is alleged that Worrell reached up from the back seat and wrapped his arms around the teen's neck before brandishing a gun toward her.

When the woman went to reach for her phone to call for help, Worrell then took it, before she was able to wriggle free and get out of the vehicle, which subsequently sped away.

Worrell was arrested on Tuesday, June 27 without incident and charged with:

Abduction;

Strangulation;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Preventing the summoning of law enforcement;

Brandishing a firearm.

Amaya, 21, was arrested earlier this month for his role in the incident.

Worrell's initial court date is pending and bond information was unavailable on Wednesday afternoon.

