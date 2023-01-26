Teacher's Assistant At Preschool In Dumfries Accused Of Assault And Battery Of Boy: Police

An educator with the Prince William County Public Schools system is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a 5-year-old boy during school hours.

Sharon Lee Bryan, 54, of Dumfries, was charged with assault and battery after her co-workers at the Washington-Reid Preschool Center caught her stepping on a student’s leg, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, officers responded to the preschool to investigate the alleged assault by a teacher against a student the previous day.

According to police, the investigation into the incident determined that Bryan, a teacher’s assistant at the school, was in the gym with the boy, where she placed him on a chair for undisclosed reasons.

It is alleged that when the student got up from the chair and sat on the ground, Bryan stepped on the student’s leg for unknown reasons, which was reported by other school personnel who were in the gym with them at the time.

The incident was relayed to school administrators, who notified the police, prompting the investigation leading to Bryan’s assault and battery charge.

Police say that Bryan was released on a summons to appear in court at a later date.

