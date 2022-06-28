Amazon Buys Land In Northern Virginia For $87.8 Million

Google and Microsoft have a new neighbor in Prince William County. Reports said Amazon recently purchased nearly 60 acres of land to in Gainesville for nearly $90 million.

BizJournal announced earlier this week that Amazon Web Services had purchased the land at 5845 Wellington Road for $87.8 million. The report said AWS purchased the same-sized lot next door for $52.4 million last year.

Amazon has not commented on its plans for that location, but it adds to the company's holdings in northern Virginia.

The land is in the county's Data Center Opportunity Overlay District. The report said Microsoft, Google, and Iron Mountain have data centers on Wellington Road. Officials created the opportunity district to allow large data centers to go up with little regulation oversite as these companies often have aggressive timetables for completion, WTOP reported.

Amazon owns land in Loudoun, Culpepper, and Fairfax counties, as well as Manassas, and has plans to build data centers on several of those properties, Data Center Dynamics reported.

