Woman Who Propositioned Man Outside Manassas Business Busted For Attempted Robbery: Police

No means no.

A woman who propositioned a man outside a business in Prince William County is facing charges for her role in an attempted robbery with two other men who remain at large.

Jasmine Irene Washington, 28, who has no fixed address, was arrested and charged with attempted robbery following an overnight incident in Manassas, police announced.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, police say that Washington approached a 46-year-old man exiting a business in the 7400 block of Old Centreville Road and propositioned him, to which he ignored her.

The victim continued to his vehicle in the parking lot, at which point he was approached by an unknown man who pestered him about money, investigators said, which he also reportedly ignored.

Washington then allegedly stood in front of the victim's vehicle to prevent him from leaving, while the first suspect was joined by a second unknown man who approached the driver’s side of the vehicle.

It is alleged that the initial suspect threw an unknown liquid on their victim while the second brandished a firearm. Witnesses then began yelling toward the suspects, who fled on foot.

Responding officers were able to track down Washington with another woman not involved in the incident, and she was detained without incident. The two men were not located by investigators who canvassed the area.

The first suspect was described as being a Black man who was 6-foot tall wearing a hooded sweatshirt and jeans. The second was a white or light-skinned Hispanic man. No clothing description or other info was provided by investigators.

No injuries were reported and no property was stolen during the attempted robbery.

Washington is being held without bond. Her court date is pending.

