Woman Suffering Medical Emergency Assaults Officers: Prince William PD

A 24-year-old woman attacked police officers and paramedics who were trying to get her help on Friday, May 13.

Prince William County police arrested Anna Lee Gulich just after 6:30 p.m. at a home on Lost Creek Court in Woodbridge. Rescue workers called the officers to the home because Gulich was violently resisting treatment for a medical emergency, police said.

The officers helped paramedics subdue Gulich, but during the scuffle she punched, kicked, and tried to bite them, police said. She was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer. She remained in the hospital as of Monday, May 16.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.