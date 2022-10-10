Virginia Police Chase Away Man Attempting To Strangle Woman, Force Her Inside Apartment

A Woodbridge man has been arrested after allegedly attacking and strangling a woman inside of an apartment, authorities say.

Nana Djobeng Yaw, 39, has been charged with malicious wounding and strangulation after assaulting a woman in the Signal Hill Apartments in the 15200 block of Colony Place around 5:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, according to Prince William County police.

When officers arrived at the apartments, they watched Yaw attempt to force a woman inside of an apartment, and immediately intervened causing Yaw to run away.

Yaw was eventually captured and an investigation revealed that Yaw attacked the woman during an argument, knocking her down and scratching at her face before choking her.

Eventually the victim was able to escape Yaw and run before Yaw grabbed her again and tried to force her inside of the apartment in front of officers.

Yaw is currently being held without bond.

