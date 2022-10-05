Contact Us
Prince William
Police & Fire

Virginia Man Shot, Injured At Motel 6 In Prince William County: Police

David Cifarelli
The Motel 6 located in Dumfries
The Motel 6 located in Dumfries Photo Credit: Google Maps

One man is in the hospital and a suspect is in police custody following a shooting at a motel in Prince William County, authorities said. 

Police responded to the shooting at the Motel 6 in Dumfries around 8 p.m. on Monday, May 9, Prince William County Police said on Twitter.  

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. 

A suspect was also taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing but police believe this was an isolated incident. 

