Virginia Man Shot, Injured At Motel 6 In Prince William County: Police

One man is in the hospital and a suspect is in police custody following a shooting at a motel in Prince William County, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting at the Motel 6 in Dumfries around 8 p.m. on Monday, May 9, Prince William County Police said on Twitter.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

A suspect was also taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing but police believe this was an isolated incident.

