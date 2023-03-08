VA Man Arrested For Child Neglect After Brandishing Weapon In Road Rage Incident

A Woodbridge man has been arrested after reportedly locking himself and an infant child inside of a room after brandishing a firearm during in a road rage incident, police announced.

Members of the Prince William County Police Department were called to assist in a domestic incident in the 12700 block of Lighthouse Lane around 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, after a verbal altercation involving Nathaniel James Brozik, 22, reportedly escalated.

During the incident, Brozik reportedly locked himself and his infant child inside a room, blocking the mother from entry, and prompting her to call for help.

When police arrived at the scene, they identified Brozik as the suspect involved in a brandishing incident that occurred the day before in the Telegraph Commuter Lot in Woodbridge.

Brozik had reportedly gotten involved in a road-rage incident with a couple who were driving on Caton Hill Road the night of Monday, March 6, that ended in Brozik brandishing a firearm in the commuter lot.

Officers were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Brozik after the incident and arrested him the following day while responding to the domestic incident.

Brozik has been charged with:

Felony child neglect;

Abduction;

Preventing the summoning of law enforcement;

Domestic assault and battery;

Brandishing.

No return court date has been announced.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.