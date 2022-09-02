Two Hospitalized During Undercover Drug Sting Near Woodbridge Elementary School

Two men were hospitalized after being shot during a drug raid in Woodbridge near an elementary school, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Members of a multi-agency drug task force were conducting an undercover operation into Fentanyl distribution in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court in Woodbridge on Thursday, Sept. 1 when a firefight broke out near Dale City Elementary School, officials said.

During the exchange, police said that four members of the task force discharged their weapons, and two men - a 30-year-old man and an unidentified person - involved in the operation were struck and hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

No members of the task force were struck or injured during the shootout. A third person at the scene, an unidentified 18-year-old man was also uninjured.

The Arlington County Police Department is now leading a criminal investigation into the actions of the officers, along with other members from agencies in the region serving on the Critical Incident Response Team.

Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth will be reviewing the findings of the investigation, according to officials.

Agencies involved in the task force:

Prince William County Police Department;

City of Manassas Police Department;

Manassas Park Police Department;

FBI;

ATF.

