Suspect Finally Arrested After Strangling Woman At Triangle Apartment Complex Last December

A 30-year-old Triangle man has finally been taken into custody after reportedly beating and abducting a woman last December, officials say.

Jaharii Kwame Underwood is accused of beating a 34-year-old woman, described as an "acquaintance" by Prince William County police, at the Quantico Court Apartments on Fuller Heights Road on Dec. 7, 2022.

Police were called to the apartments shortly after midnight where they were told that Underwood had choked and assaulted the victim numerous times, at one point preventing the victim from leaving the apartment when she tried to get away.

Once the victim was able to get away from Underwood, she called the Prince William County Police Department for help, prompting Underwood to flee the scene, investigators said. Underwood was taken into custody on Sunday, March 12.

Underwood has been charged with six counts of strangulation, one count of abduction, and one count of domestic assault and battery.

