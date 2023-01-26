Spitting Mad Woman Assaults Officers After Outburst At Woodbridge Hospital: Police

An irate woman who drew the police to the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center on Wednesday night is facing charges after kicking and spitting at officers in Prince William County.

Alexis Simone Budd, 20, of Dumfries, found herself on the wrong side of the law after she got into altercations with hospital staff and ultimately wound up assaulting law enforcement officers attempting to subdue her, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

At approximately 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, officers were called to investigate a fight-in-progress, and when they arrived at the hospital, they found Budd “yellowing at hospital staff and demanding to be let inside," a police spokesperson said.

Officers made contact with Budd, who they say continued to act disorderly and refused to follow their commands.

When officers attempted to detain Budd, police say that she actively resisted and attempted to pull away from officers. Once she was detained, she allegedly kicked multiple officers and spat on another.

No injuries were reported.

Budd was charged with four counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

She is being held without bond and her court date is pending, according to police.

